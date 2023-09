Brand growth Online retail Retail media

Instacart, the online grocery delivery and pickup service, is looking to boost ad revenues from “emerging” brands and players outside the food category following its hotly anticipated IPO this week, a WARC report reveals.

Why ad growth matters for Instacart

Retail media is an increasingly competitive space, as retailers build out a range of solutions and brands compete to engage with consumers near the point of online purchase. Generating dollars from these efforts can also unlock a critical new growth driver for vendors at a time when consumer spending is in flux.