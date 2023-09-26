Newspapers Newspaper planning & buying India

Even as digital and artificial intelligence dominate the marketing industry, there are many ways in which print still proves to be useful, especially when it is leveraged by brands to champion a cause with a striking visual or clever headline.

Why print media matters

In the face of digital’s dominance, the print medium in India continues to be a formidable weapon as it can augment a marketer’s efforts in brand building and sales activation, especially when used in combination with TV and digital.