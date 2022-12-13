Your selections:
Influencer marketing strategies in Asia: How to win in 2023 | WARC | The Feed
13 December 2022
Influencer marketing strategies in Asia: How to win in 2023
Influencers, KOLs Asia (general region)
It's a challenging macroeconomic environment for businesses at the moment, and brands will need to achieve a better return on marketing investment in the new year.
Why it matters
To improve campaign performance and return on adspend in the booming creator economy, brands should leverage micro influencers and embrace new digital media, says Meltwater's Mimrah Mahmood.
Platforms such as TikTok help build long-term relationships with highly engaged consumers.
Takeaways
