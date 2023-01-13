Your selections:
Influencer marketing insights for brands | WARC | The Feed
13 January 2023
Influencer marketing insights for brands
Brand partnerships Influencers, KOLs Social media audiences
Brands could potentially boost the engagement of influencer marketing programs by 16.6% if they partner with the optimal content creators, a study* has found.
“Influencer Marketing Effectiveness,” published in the Journal of Marketing and recently summarized in the Harvard Business Review, outlined several recommendations for improving performance.
How the study worked
