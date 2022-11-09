Consumer sentiment Asia (general region) Lifestyle, psychographic segmentation

The generational labels that brands place on consumers are alienating many in APAC, who want to be respected for their individuality, preferences and choices, according to the ‘Adobe Experience Makers’ event.

Why it matters

Consumers have become more sophisticated; brands must change their approach and speak to them as individuals, because only by addressing them personally can a strong connection be built.

Takeaways