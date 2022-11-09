You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
The Marketer’s Toolkit: what marketers need to know to succeed in 2023
Ninety-five percent of marketers globally expect to be affected by economic recession, according to a survey for WARC’s Marketer’s Toolkit 2023, an annual report that identifies the most important market trends that marketers should focus on to help drive their business in the year ahead.
Context
End-of-pandemic optimism at the start of 2022 faded quickly as the war in Ukraine turned the world on its head. The invasion has had a transformative impact on energy prices, inflation and the cost of living around the world. The IMF is forecasting the weakest growth in twenty years, except for the global financial crisis and the worst phase of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Five themes for 2023
The following key themes emerged from WARC’s survey of 1,700 marketers worldwide for The Marketer’s Toolkit: Global Trends Report:
- Marketing in a cost of living crisis: While almost all marketers are concerned about the impact of the economic crisis, more respondents are planning to increase spend than last year, across both brand and performance. However, 36% are planning to cut marketing investment, despite evidence from prior downturns suggesting they should maintain spending levels.
- Price vs. planet: a false dichotomy: 37% of represented companies expect to continue with their sustainability objectives despite the economic situation, while 35% foresee only “some small compromises.” Brands are also challenging the idea that eco-credentials necessarily result in price increases, with examples of local sourcing and use of the circular economy potentially lowering costs.
- A reckoning for Big Tech: The majority of advertisers (62%) agree that a range of changing market dynamics are forcing strategic shifts from the tech giants, and respondents concerned about the dominance of the ‘duopoly’ have halved over the past two years. More respondents plan to decrease investment in Facebook than increase it for the first time in six years, which suggests that brands are resetting their relationships with Big Tech.
- The clash of demand, delivery and disruption: Supply chain disruptions are expected to hit brands in 2023, but not evenly. Sixty percent of marketers anticipate non-trivial supply chain disruptions, but just 26% expect they will be significant or severe. This rises to one in three amongst European respondents. And 52% felt challenger brands would be the hardest hit, as they struggle for profitability. Marketers have an important role to play in managing and minimizing supply chain disruption
- The era of ‘bubble up’ culture: Media and audience fragmentation was the second biggest concern in our survey, with 34% of respondents picking it. Among North American respondents, it was the highest ranked. Two-thirds of marketers expect to focus more on platforms that allow them to stitch together interest-based communities to create reach in a fragmented media world. Other channels with deeply embedded communities such as gaming and influencers/social media content are also set to attract more investment from advertisers next year.
A sample version of the global report featuring the first chapter, is available to read here.
The full series, available to WARC subscribers, will include the following reports:
- The Future of Digital Commerce (launching December 2022)
- The Future of Media Report (launching January 2023)
- The China Toolkit (launching January 2023)
The reports will be complemented by a series of podcasts.
APAC consumers want to be treated as individuals
The generational labels that brands place on consumers are alienating many in APAC, who want to be respected for their individuality, preferences and choices, according to the ‘Adobe Experience Makers’ event.
Why it matters
Consumers have become more sophisticated; brands must change their approach and speak to them as individuals, because only by addressing them personally can a strong connection be built.
Takeaways
Why Meta’s Cicero AI matters to advertising
Meta is pumping huge amounts of money and effort into boosting its AI capability, an approach that has led to the development of CICERO, an AI capable of influencing people’s behaviour in a strategy game.
It indicates a big leap in the company’s techniques and sheer computing power, with implications for advertising.
The news
CICERO was trained to play Diplomacy, a seven-player strategic board game which requires the winning player to understand the motivations of other players, as well as negotiate, persuade, and collaborate with them.
The AI eventually reached a point at which it was scoring “more than 2x the average score” of humans, Meta says. Those interested can find full details here.
Though it is not yet perfect, reports suggest that the mistakes it makes are very similar to the mistakes humans make when playing the game.
Why it matters
The prospect that AI is capable of using strategic reasoning and natural language to “convince” real people, as the press release explains, will worry some, but there is more to ponder.
Meta prefers to focus on the possibility that sophisticated assistant software will be able to sustain long conversations with users, or even impart knowledge through a kind of computer-based Socratic method.
But it could also be used for next-generation video games, with a non-player character (NPC) interacting with the player’s motivations. The possibilities are quite incredible.
Outside the tech considerations, the announcement is proof that the company is attempting to fix its ad measurement capability through major investments in “fortification” against risk. These risks centre on AI and the data centres needed to run them.
Signals in the earnings noise
Meta’s last two results have been tough for the company, with revenue declines beginning in Q2 and accelerating in Q3, all playing out against a backdrop of fast-rising costs and plummeting margins.
While much analyst and press interest focused on the costs of the metaverse, there was less chatter about the $9.5 billion capital expenditures, driven by investments in servers, data centres and network infrastructure.
In the same results, the company noted that the company was planning to spend $34-39bn on further investments in this area in the coming year. “An increase in AI capacity is driving substantially all of our capital expenditure growth in 2023,” it said.
Big advances excite AI practitioners and terrify the rest of us, but the sheer potency of the advances suggests that some of these investments are bearing fruit (even if other Meta efforts have struggled).
Not another nerdy whim
Back in Q2, Zuckerberg had suggested that AI could mitigate against the impact of Apple’s APP-tracking transparency:
“Advances in AI enable us to deliver better personalized ads while using less data. It powers automated messaging and creation tools that let businesses run better-performing campaigns – which is particularly important for small businesses that don't have big marketing departments and that have been hit hard by Apple's policy changes.”
Already in Q2, 15% of Instagram recommendations were AI-powered, and that proportion is expected to double by 2023.
Ad products such as the Advantage platform feature some of these changes – marketers relinquish some control over data and targeting and let the algorithms optimise toward conversions (either sales or app downloads).
Of course, none of this can reverse the slowdown in digital ad spending that has afflicted many more companies beyond Facebook. And it does little to allay advertiser concerns about measurement black boxes – though the focus on SMBs here is important, given that spending from this customer base remains solid.
Great power
While its commercial applications are currently based in customer service and potentially advertising, we should all hope that Meta will proceed cautiously with technologies of such potentially manipulative power.
Between Dall.e 2 (a text-to-image generator) or GPT3 (a natural language generator), powerful new AI technologies are developing far faster than the rules that govern them.
Like the major tech businesses which outpaced the competition and privacy laws that govern them, there are significant risks if this tech is not properly policed – not least a world in which we are increasingly unable to tell what is real and what is fake when the machines are able to convince us.
Sourced from Meta, WARC
Unilever's approach to boosting equity
Unilever, the consumer packaged goods manufacturer, has an agenda for boosting equity that extends across brands, talent, communities and the supply chain.
Aline Santos, Unilever’s chief brand officer and chief equity diversity and inclusion officer, outlined its approach at the 2022 Unstereotype Alliance Global Member Summit in New York.
Why it matters
The push for diversity, equity and inclusion will require marketers to take a joined-up approach spanning their entire operations, from portrayals and representation in ads to making sure supply chains are truly representative.
Unilever’s four-pronged approach
Santos outlined four broad categories that are shaping Unilever’s equity agenda:
- Brands: Unilever’s brands, which include the Dove beauty line and Lifebuoy soap, reach billions of people across the globe, aided by significant advertising expenditure. One way of boosting its equity agenda is to ensure the casting in its ads is diverse and reflects the audiences it serves.
The result? “Today, 95% of the advertising from Unilever is considered ‘unstereotypical’ by consumers,” explained Santos. “And the 5% that is still not, we either shut down, or we change it [so it] can become unstereotypical.” Similar efforts are taking place behind the camera, too, to drive progress across the wider media ecosystem.
- Communities: By tapping into purpose-driven strategies, Unilever’s brands can make a tangible impact on the communities they serve.
One initiative focuses on the fact that many Black children and adults cannot wear their hair in the natural way at school or in the workplace. In response, Unilever is spearheading the CROWN Act, aiming to drive legislative change on a state-by-state level across the US.
- Talent: Corporate talent policies at many large organisations, Santos noted, were written “some time ago”, and therefore do not always reflect the full slate of contemporary values. “We want those policies to be right in terms of gender, in terms of sexual orientation, in terms of people's abilities, in terms of race and ethnicity. And, actually, what you're trying to do is simply to level the playing field for people,” she said.
- Supply chain: Unilever has committed to spending €2bn ($2.1bn) with diverse businesses worldwide by 2025.
At the brand level, an example of its approach comes with The Next Black Millionaire Fund from SheaMoisture, a beauty brand in Unilever’s portfolio. This competition offered prizes including $100,000 grants and collaboration opportunities, as well as business development and retail distribution support, to three Black-owned businesses.
“Potentially, they're going to become million-dollar companies – and Unilever partners as well,” Santos said.
The big idea
“What we're trying to do is to create something that is sustainable, that is systemic, that can really go by itself. It doesn't depend on passionate leaders; it's something that really changes the way we operate as a company. And we believe that this has to be holistic, and it has to be intersectional” – Aline Santos, chief brand officer, Unilever.
[Image: Unilever]
Energy-conscious Brits are doing it for themselves
Three in 10 UK adults now rank using less energy at home among the top three ways to reduce their carbon footprint, while a quarter don’t trust those with authority or expertise to do what’s right when it comes to sustainability.
That’s according to the latest Sustainability Segmentation report from market research company Savanta. The survey of over 5,000 UK adults found that limiting domestic energy consumption is now ahead of things like recycling correctly (29%), reducing food waste (26%) or driving an electric vehicle (17%).
Why it matters
The cost-of-living and energy crisis is reshaping how Britons approach sustainability and climate change. Behavioural change is ultimately being driven less by eco-concerns than the size of the bills consumers are opening: it’s “necessity rather than virtue”, notes Dr Nick Baker, chief research officer at Savanta.
Add in the lack of trust and the UK government’s refusal to consider a public information campaign explaining the ways people can save energy and it may fall to brands to step into an educator’s role.
Takeaways
- Two-thirds (66%) of respondents have installed energy-saving light bulbs; a third (34%) have installed additional cavity wall/loft insulation; 30% have replaced their white goods and appliances with more energy-efficient models.
- Almost half (46%) would consider installing triple glazing; 44% say the same for solar panels for their homes; more than a third (37%) would consider replacing their gas boiler with an air or ground source heat pump.
- Only one in six (17%) say they have confidence in our ability to find solutions to the biggest problems currently facing the world.
Sourced from Savanta
What marketers need to learn from past inflation crises
The current inflationary environment has distinctive features, not least because of the Covid-19 pandemic that preceded it, but there are valuable academic insights from prior financial crises that marketers can draw upon as they aim to develop their strategies in a challenging period.
Why it matters
India’s EV crisis and how to win back the consumer’s trust
India’s EV crisis and how to win back the consumer’s trust
Electric vehicles bursting into flames have caused a serious trust problem for EV manufacturers in India, who now need to adopt crisis mitigation strategies to get green mobility back on track.
Why it matters
India’s EV leaders must show leadership by visiting victims and incident sites, while the industry should formulate a crisis mitigation strategy to focus on performance and safety, argues Pitchfork Partners’ Ashraf Engineer.
What to do
- Industry leadership needs to address key stakeholders to reassure them about EV safety.
- Invest in crisis management strategies, work with experts to have clear standard operating procedures and trained spokespersons with robust messaging.
- Messaging must point out that choosing an EV cuts overall vehicle emissions and turns the consumer into a climate warrior.
Amazon’s Alexa set to lose $10bn this year
Amazon’s Alexa set to lose $10bn this year
Alexa, the voice assistant technology from Amazon, is one of the main targets in the company's largest round of layoffs in its history, as mounting costs, poor user take-up, and shifting strategies pile up.
Amazon is set to lose $10bn this year on Alexa and other devices, according to reporting from Business Insider. Just during the first quarter of this year, it has lost $3bn, the largest losses anywhere in the company.
As a result, the Alexa team will bear the brunt of the major layoffs happening at the company.
Why it matters
Amazon’s Alexa was initially a radical new step in the retail and tech giant's business, building on the idea pioneered with the Kindle, of selling a device as cheaply as possible to create a stream of lifetime revenue. With Alexa, the potential was for a new and limitless type of interaction with a computer – and, crucially, with the Amazon store.
Despite rapid adoption and interest, the buying never really took off. Instead, people tended to ask for weather reports, played the radio or music, and set timers – none of which was going to replace the much hoped for purchases.
It acts as a warning that this year’s hype isn’t always the next big thing. Looking at it from another perspective, competitors Google and Apple have been able to sustain voice technology as an additional feature of their devices rather than as their core purpose. It demonstrates that sometimes bets don’t work.
Users seemed satisfied with a radio
- It’s telling, perhaps, that employees reported that from its inception Alexa had been a pet project (and the brainchild) of founder and then CEO Jeff Bezos. However, his interest in the project and larger division appeared to wane in 2020.
- But other aspects of what was meant to be the ‘future of computing’ were struggling. Skills, a development platform for other companies and services to build shortcuts into Alexa, uninterested users and the developer community.
- There were signs of this in 2018, when the firm had started to make big losses (around $5bn over the year) even as interactions increased. While some brands had been tentatively engaging, Alexa's use as more than a voice-activated radio had minuscule retention rates.
Strategic shifts
With the Astro home robot, it appears there’s a shift of Amazon’s device strategy away from the mass market and toward premium ($1000+) products.
However, an acceleration of premium gadgets led to mixed signals from management as it expressed a wish to maintain mass-market focused products such as Alexa. Some employees have complained that this has created competing factions.
Sourced from Insider, WARC
What's the future for plant-based meats?
What's the future for plant-based meats?
Recent problems at Beyond Meat – stock down, sales flat, staff laid off – have left observers wondering whether the issues are specific to one company or will engulf the wider plant-based meat industry.
Why it matters
In recent years, the sector has been going from strength to strength, as meatless products became increasingly mainstream, eaten in people’s homes and appearing on the menus of fast-food chains (Beyond Meat supplies the product used in McDonald’s McPlant burger).
But that is changing. “At the category level, we’re seeing volumes for plant-based meats down 22 consecutive months now,” food analyst John Baumgartner told The New York Times. The big question is why.
Industry issues
- The sector may have simply hit a ceiling in terms of likely consumers (a Deloitte survey doubted whether the 53% not buying plant-based meats could be turned into customers).
- There’s a concern that too many products have been rushed out to capitalize on the previously growing market, but if consumers don’t like the taste or texture first time, they’re probably not coming back.
- The sector has been pulled into the culture wars, with some consumers regarding plant-based meats as “woke” and linked to politically left-leaning ideas.
- Inflationary price rises could be deterring some people from experimenting.
- IRI data shows volume sales of refrigerated plant-based meats down 11.6% over the past year, while those of cheaper, frozen plant-based meats fell only slightly.
Company performance varies
- Impossible Foods reports “hypergrowth”, with retail sales up 60% year-over-year.
- According to IRI, volume sales at Kellogg’s-owned Morningstar Farms are down in every category, an outcome the brand attributes to supply-chain issues.
- Brazilian meatpacker JBS has announced it is closing Planterra Foods, its plant-based meat operation, after just two years.
Key quote
“We’re positive on the future for plant-based meat, but this is a 20- to 25-year story. It’s not going to happen in three to five to ten years” – John Baumgartner, consumer food analyst at Mizuho Americas.
Sourced from New York Times
[Image: Beyond Meat]
The ad wear-out myth
The ad wear-out myth
Ads don’t go stale as quickly as we assume, new research from System1 suggests, aligning with a body of research demonstrating that commitment to a campaign in both execution and measurement are necessary for effectiveness.
Why it matters
Though it makes intuitive sense that an ad campaign might get stale, audiences simply don’t see it that way. It's marketers who live and breathe a campaign far more deeply than audiences ever will.
“Older campaigns and IP are often a brand’s greatest and most neglected assets”, says Jon Evans, chief customer officer at System1.
In fact, repeated exposure is a vital component for building mental availability. The research should help build a stronger case for sticking with a campaign idea to maximise its effectiveness and squeeze the most commercial benefit out of creative work, chiming with emerging evidence that advertising needs a creative commitment.
The research
- “There is no sell-by date for advertising,” System1 explains in a statement. The research agency found consistent performance regardless of ads' age, according to its proprietary Test Your Ad database, which studied the gap between an ad's test date and the original date aired.
- The same goes for individual ads. Repeated tests of 100 ads first aired in Q1 2020 (just before the Covid-19 pandemic) have shown no meaningful change in scores over the last two years.
- What’s more, as the above chart shows, System1 finds evidence of “wear-in”. Those that deploy Fluent Devices, such as GEICO’s gecko or “You’ve had your Weetabix”, grew their star rating (an internal measure of effectiveness).
- US marketers are getting it right, says System1. Ads generally run for longer than in the UK, and the higher the ad scores, the longer it runs, with 5-Star US ads enjoying a 25% longer lifespan on average than ineffective 1-Star ads.
Reuse and recycle
“The myth of wear-out in ads has a hidden cost,” System1's chief customer officer argues.
“Good ads are cut down in their prime when they still have so much to offer commercially. UK marketers in particular need to realise that reusing ads and running campaigns for longer isn’t just efficient, it’s effective too.”
Sourced from System1, WARC
More brand! More performance!
Marketers expect to increase both brand and performance marketing spend over the next year, according to a survey conducted for the WARC Marketer’s Toolkit 2023.
Why it matters
Broadcaster VOD benefits from ‘rebalancing’ and retailer tie-ups
Broadcaster VOD benefits from ‘rebalancing’ and retailer tie-ups
Advertisers are planning to invest more in broadcaster VOD and less in linear TV as they rebalance their spend, says the CEO of Thinkbox; it’s a trend that recent retailer tie-ups may accelerate.
What’s happening
Lindsey Clay was responding to an ISBA survey that found two thirds of the UK’s largest advertisers plan to make their deepest budget cuts on broadcast TV. “This is a rebalancing that has been happening for a while,” she said. “They’re changing how they use TV as it evolves. Total TV advertising will be resilient.”
Meanwhile, broadcasters and retailers are entering into tie-ups that match logged-in viewer data with loyalty club or member data with the aim of making advertising more effective and measurable.
Why it matters
The tie-ups are in part a response to the deprecation of third-party cookies and will enable advertisers using the media networks of the particular retailers to better target consumers watching the relevant broadcaster and then measure any subsequent sales impact. IAB Europe estimates that the European retail media market is worth some $8.5bn, so more deals are likely to follow.
Who’s doing what?
- ITV has signed a deal that will match its own first-party data on its ITVX platform, which launches next month, with that from Tesco’s Clubcard and Boots’ Advantage Card databases, The Drum reports.
- Channel 4 has tied up with the Nectar loyalty program, used by Sainsbury’s, to enable advertisers to run addressable campaigns through its VOD service and chart the results. Matching data can be used to create audience segments, a process already being tested by two PepsiCo brands – Walkers Baked and Pepsi Max – McCain and L’Oréal.
Sourced from The Drum
Why Specsavers sticks with ‘Should’ve…’
Why Specsavers sticks with ‘Should’ve…’
When it found that its long-running “Should’ve gone to Specsavers” series of ads was one of its biggest assets, the optical retail chain had to find a way to evolve that platform to promote new products and services.
Why it matters
Established brand assets, such as Specsavers’ enduring slogan, can be very successful long-term marketing tools – and when a tagline enters the popular vernacular as this one has, you know it’s a winner. But translating this idea from one product or service to another can be difficult.
Takeaways
- Getting buy-in for what might be regarded as a risky campaign requires a high level of trust, both internally and across external partners.
- A strong internal culture encourages that trust, as different stakeholders can be honest, sometimes brutally so, with each other.
- Humour is cultural, and international businesses ought to keep that specific to particular markets, while also being alert to those occasions when an ad can travel across borders.
Adidas rethinks China approach
Adidas rethinks China approach
Sportswear giant Adidas is rethinking its approach to the China market, putting greater emphasis on understanding local consumers and expanding its distribution.
Background
Announcing Q3 earnings recently, Adidas was able to report growth in all regions of the world except Greater China, where year-on-year revenue was down 26.6%. The ongoing Covid restrictions have clearly been a major factor, but so too has been a backlash against western brands over the issue of using, or not using, cotton sourced from Xinjiang.
The China Project notes that Adidas has now had negative sales growth in China for six consecutive quarters and has fallen behind global rival Nike (whose sales have also fallen) and local brands Anta Sports and Li-Ning.
Those figures were the spur to bring in a new managing director in March: Adrian Siu describes his approach as “a marathon, not a sprint”.
What will happen
- More products will be “Made in China” and will take account of the guochao trend, which Siu acknowledges the brand has not sufficiently addressed.
- A partnership with the China Literature and Art Foundation will see Adidas carry out cultural activities for the development of sport in China, while also gaining access to university campuses.
- A new China data centre aims to provide deeper insights into consumer needs, such as “what colors they like, and what materials and fabrics they like”.
- Adidas is also implementing an omnichannel approach; as well as outlets on major platforms such as Tmall and JD.com, it has plans to extend its flagship stores into third- and fourth-tier cities.
Sourced from The China Project, Seeking Alpha, Financial Times
Privacy readiness makes good business for APAC brands
While businesses in Asia Pacific understand the importance of privacy readiness, many are missing the opportunity to take early action, according to a report by IAB SEA.
Why it matters
Building customer trust and business value through privacy is a key opportunity for APAC businesses but investment in privacy readiness is lagging due to a mismatch in the attitudes of businesses and consumers.
Takeaways
US gambling firms buy their way onto college campuses
US gambling firms buy their way onto college campuses
Illegal across most of the US until 2018, sports betting is emerging as a potentially massive business – but revelations in The New York Times have raised questions about some of these betting companies’ relationships with universities, indicating a strategy of targeting young, would-be gamblers.
Why it matters
Studies suggest that young men with college degrees are more likely than other US demographics to bet on sports, which would make universities good places to market gambling services if you were inclined to think cynically.
While lobbying efforts are taking place across the country, the fact that most of these deals were made in private, and many remain undisclosed, speaks volumes.
At least eight universities identified by The Times now face questions about the propriety of these relationships – with some marketing allegedly reaching underage students – as they attempt to claw back revenues lost during the pandemic.
A new kind of betting
For a measure of the potential issues in other places, the UK is a good place to look. A 2020 parliamentary report found that 60% of gambling's profits come from just 5% of its users, a proportion that hints at the overspending of some individuals. The country’s data protection watchdog is now investigating the targeting techniques that could re-engage addicts who had quit.
It’s important to note that the new generation of online sport betting platforms don’t just allow people to bet on outcomes, but often to place bets within a game.
In an essay in the Guardian, one columnist who admitted to compulsively betting on tennis matches explains the possibilities: “There are never-ending markets. You can bet outright on who will win matches, or whole tournaments. But you can also bet on whether Player A will win their first service game. You can bet on what the score of that first service game will be. You can even bet, during the game, on who will win the next point.”
In addition, gambling's promotion remains deeply controversial. In 2021, YouTube brought in wide-ranging masthead bans to curb the promotion of gambling.
College revelations
The New York Times story is based on a long investigation into the relationship between the betting company Caesar’s Sportsbook and several US universities.
- In one revelation, Louisiana State University apparently promoted Caesar's betting service in an email to students with the promise of $300 worth of free bets with just a $20 wager.
- The University of Colorado Boulder allegedly has a promotional deal in which sign-ups to a betting service yields an additional payment of $30 to the college.
- What’s more, advertising on and within colleges goes against the responsible marketing guidelines of the American Gaming Association, the industry’s lobby group in Washington D.C.
Criticism from within
“It just feels gross and tacky for a university to be encouraging people to engage in behavior that is addictive and very harmful,” Robert Mann, an L.S.U. journalism professor, told The Times.
Sourced from The New York Times, The Conversation, WARC, The Guardian
Social media hurts other people, not me, say US teens
Social media hurts other people, not me, say US teens
Just 9% of US teens think social media has had a (mostly) negative effect on them personally, but that share rises to 32% when the same question is framed about their peers, a Pew Research Center survey finds.
Why it matters
Parents tend to worry more about the impact of social media on children than the children themselves do. Teens (aged 13-17) are aware of the downsides of social media but most don’t expect to be on the receiving end of unpleasant behavior. A majority believe that the impact of social media on them personally has been either mostly positive (32%) or neutral (59%).
That attitude is also reflected in the finding that while 60% of teens feel like they have little to no control over their personal information on social media, 44% also have little or no concern about how much these companies might know about them.
The positives
- 80% say that what they see on social media makes them feel more connected to what’s going on in their friends’ lives.
- 71% say it makes them feel like they have a place where they can show their creative side
- 67% say these platforms make them feel as if they have people who can support them through tough times.
The negatives
- 38% say they feel overwhelmed by all the drama they see on social media (45% among girls, 32% among boys).
- 31% say social media has made them feel like their friends are leaving them out of things (37% vs 24%).
- 29% have felt pressure to post content that will get lots of likes or comments (27% vs 32%).
- 23% say these platforms make them feel worse about their own lives (28% vs 18%).
Sourced from Pew Research Center
[Image: Bruno Gomiero on Unsplash]
Three questions marketers should ask about NFTs and metaverse activations
There are opportunities for advertisers to exploit web3 innovations, but understanding the value a brand is offering in that environment and the signals they are sending by being there is crucial.
Definitions
First pioneered in 2014, a non-fungible token, or NFT, is a unique item built on the blockchain – a technology which stores information on a public network rather than in a single location.
Why it's good to know about product-market fit
Why it's good to know about product-market fit
Product-market fit is a mainstay of startup thinking – the process of working out if there’s a market for your idea or value proposition – but how does that process change as a company grows and adds new features?
Tell me more
Sometimes startups are simply digitalising a pre-existing need – for example, selling glasses on the internet. Other times they create totally new products, to address a problem that nobody else can, or to scratch an itch no one else can reach.
But marketing can sometimes end up focusing more on the “speaking to the market” side of the equation rather than “understanding and addressing” the market side.
The requirement is to recognise whether there’s desire for a solution to a problem or if there’s a desire for a product that solves that problem (or scratches that itch). If it's the latter, you’ll be seeing regular, organic usage and, ideally, sales. That means you’ve found product-market fit (PMF).
Familiar ideas in a new way
The tech side of things is better covered by this comprehensive piece from the FT-affiliated tech publication Sifted, but there are areas for all marketers to consider:
- Customer retention: If 40% of customers say they would be disappointed if the product disappeared, then you have product-market fit. The retention curve here is just a little above flat or “smiling”.
- Referral: An area in which your product category matters – it’s less applicable to a mass-market toothpaste manufacturer, for instance. But in a commercial environment in which brands are seeking to turn one-time purchases into recurring revenue, or product brands are building service layers, new rules apply.
- Giving up: For startups, this is a common and difficult problem. But for larger companies using these ideas for new products or services, it’s useful to remember that some ideas or features don’t work, that they don’t have a market, and that the market is a useful guide.
Origins: 1990s
Venture capitalist Andy Rachleff, who is credited with coining the term product-market fit in the 1990s, explained his thinking in a podcast:
“I’m looking to invest in companies that can screw everything up and still succeed because the customer pulls the product out of their hands.”
Rachleff’s slightly formalised method looked at certain aspects of a company to see if it had product-market fit.
In consumer businesses:
- Exponential organic growth (through word of mouth).
- High-net promoter score (a flawed proxy for word of mouth).
In enterprise businesses:
- “Sales yield”: the contribution margin of a sales team divided by the cost of the sales team. Once the yield is greater than one, there’s product-market fit.
- Trial period cancellations. If at the end of a 30-day trial, you pull the service and “the customer doesn’t scream, you don’t have product-market fit”.
Popularity: 2000s
A 2007 blog post by Marc Andreessen, of Andreessen Horowitz, expanded on Rachleff’s thinking and argued that of the three qualities which mark a successful startup – team, product or market – it is the market that is the most important.
“The market needs to be fulfilled and the market will be fulfilled, by the first viable product that comes along.”
This gave rise to a more common phrase, at least in marketing: a minimum viable product.“The product doesn’t need to be great; it just has to basically work. It follows that the market doesn’t care how good the team is, as long as the team can produce that viable product.”
Andreessen notes that his ideas raise more questions than provide answers, but the focus remains clear.
As an aside, it’s fascinating to see what Andreessen identifies as terrible markets served by great software –“videoconferencing, and workflow software, and micropayments” – where the market had not yet formed.
UK consumers uncertain about Black Friday
UK consumers uncertain about Black Friday
Most UK consumers intend to spend less this Black Friday, with many uncertain about just how much they will spend and even what they will spend it on – an indication that they're on the lookout for the best deals.
That’s according to consumer research platform Attest, which finds that 58% will be spending less than last year because of the rising cost of living, although 74% do plan to spend at least something.
How much spending and where?
- Given a range of spending options, people were most likely to say they’re not sure how much they’ll spend (24%), pointing to economic uncertainty, followed by £51-£100 (20%). Compare that with last year when 30% indicated they’d be spending £100-£200.
- Asked what they’ll be buying, most people (34%) are “not sure yet”; but clothing (32%) is ahead of tech items (28%) for the first time.
- This year will predominantly be an online-only affair. Almost two-thirds (63%) will make purchases exclusively online, and just 10% will venture into the shops.
- Amazon is the top choice for Black Friday sales, followed far behind by Currys and John Lewis.
What consumers think of Black Friday
- Nearly half (49%) agree it is the best day to buy discounted products (more than last year’s 38%).
- Only slightly fewer (43%) think the Black Friday sales event should be limited to one to three days at most, followed by 33% who believe it should just be a one-day event.
Retailers face a tough Christmas
Attest also found that an overwhelming majority (77%) plan to radically change their present-buying strategies this year – whether that’s fewer presents to loved ones, cheaper presents or fewer people being gifted.
Sourced from Attest
[Image: Unsplash]
