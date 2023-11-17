Influencer marketing 3.0: Asia’s brands and untapped trends | WARC | The Feed

Influencers, Creators, KOLs Douyin/TikTok Asia (general region)

The growing and innovating creator economy in Asia is readying the early phase of influencer marketing 3.0 for takeoff, but there are several macro-micro trends that marketers have yet to tap into.

Why influencer marketing matters

As influencer marketing evolves to encompass conversion tracking, profit-sharing and ROAS measurement, marketers in Asia can seize untapped opportunities such as capitalising on quieter sales periods, learning from industries that have finetuned influencer marketing, and leveraging social media innovations.

Takeaways