Influencer campaigns: TikTok’s rising popularity in Asia | WARC | The Feed

Influencer campaigns: TikTok’s rising popularity in Asia
TikTok’s popularity for influencer marketing is rising fast, with the average percentage of campaigns on its platform ranging from 17.67% (Sept to Nov 2021) to 24.34% (June to Aug 2022), according to *AnyMind Group’s State of Influence in Asia 22/23 report on influencer marketing in Asia.
Why it matters
Influencer marketing in Asia is reaching maturity and the future of the space lies in closer integration with the various forms of online commerce, providing greater trackability, attribution and reliability for marketers.
Takeaways
- TikTok leads in median engagement rates for every market it is available in, except for Indonesia, where Instagram leads in median engagement rates other than macro-influencers (100k to 1m followers).
- In the past year, Shopee was the leading brand mentioned (137,800) by influencers across Asia on Instagram and also the top brand mentioned by influencers in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Singapore.
- The rest of the top five most-mentioned brands by influencers are: LINE (96,910), TikTok (88,931), Lazada (59,995) and Canon (45,307).
- The top industries in the past year that ran influencer marketing campaigns were brands from fashion and beauty (29.66% of total campaigns), food and drink (26.24%), family and education (12.80%), lifestyle and home (11.06%), and entertainment and hobbies (6.16%).
Key quote
“Having the right tools and insights will provide marketers and businesses with the impetus to accelerate into this new era of borderless and open commerce. From integrating influencer marketing into the business supply chain to providing content creators with the ability to start their own direct-to-consumer brands, we’re advancing next-generation commerce in Asia, from Asia, and to the world” – Kosuke Sogo, CEO and co-founder, AnyMind Group.
*The State of Influence in Asia 22/23 report analyses data points from over 500,000 influencers and 4,000 influencer marketing campaigns across 10 markets in Asia – Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.
