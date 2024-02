Marketing to B2B audiences Influencers, Creators, KOLs Employee advocacy

Three-quarters of businesses in the B2B space are already using influencer marketing and 93% plan to significantly increase their spending in this area in 2024, according to a report from Ogilvy.

Why influencer marketing matters

Influencer marketing is often regarded as primarily driving awareness but it can deliver far more, including real business results, and many B2B CMOs believe there are opportunities for influencers to have an impact in aftersales. They also consider the “emotional priming advocacy” a business gets from working with influencers to be more valuable than a one-off campaign.

Takeaways