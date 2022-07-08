Home The Feed
Inflationary times mean doubling-down on what your brand uniquely solves
08 July 2022
Brand equity & strength Emotion Brand growth

Brands can’t always control pricing – particularly during an inflationary cycle – but instead they can focus on the other elements that got consumers buying them in the first place.

Why it matters

Many of the elements that consumers value about particular brands have nothing to do with price, and these “value vindicators” create a pathway toward being able to create some protection when prices are rising.

Takeaways

