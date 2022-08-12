Home The Feed
Inflation is not just about money – it’s an unsettling lifestyle experience
12 August 2022
Money & finance Brand management Marketing in a recession

Consumer concerns about inflation aren’t just about money: research from Kantar demonstrates that, especially for the GenX and Millennial generations who have never really experienced inflation before, it is an unsettling lifestyle experience.

Why it matters

