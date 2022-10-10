You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
Indonesia’s Vidio takes on the video giants
Disney+ may have more subscribers, thanks to a partnership with a local telecoms provider, but local streaming service Vidio is the one that Indonesians are more likely to actually use.
Context
While Indonesia is the world’s fourth most populous country, has a young population and a growing economy, it hasn’t yet attracted the sort of investment that global giants like Netflix have devoted to markets like South Korea.
When it comes to paid video services in Indonesia, Vidio, owned by media company Surya Citra Media, is the most popular in terms of consumption, according to Media Partners Asia.
Why it matters
For all that Netflix has steamrollered its way to the top of many markets in the region, there are still opportunities for local players who have the resources to offer programming more specifically tailored to a domestic audience.
That’s certainly the case in Indonesia where the big players, so far, have been reluctant to commit serious money in this area. But it’s a market with huge potential; as Bloomberg noted, “if any service can attract even 10% of the population in the country, it will have about 30 million subscribers”.
Crucially, the use of SVOD has already overtaken pay-TV, and marketers will need to adapt their strategies accordingly.
Takeaways
- Vidio is funding almost 40 original series a year – more than its Western rivals’ combined total – and offers more flexible pricing options (including a free tier) than its international competitors.
- Thanks to its rigid pricing approach, Netflix currently makes more money in Asia-Pacific than Prime Video and Disney+ combined.
- Amazon is investing more in local programming in the region as it looks to catch up with Netflix.
Sourced from Blomberg
Global Ad Trends: Gen Z spends more than two thirds of media time online
Global Ad Trends: Gen Z spends more than two thirds of media time online
A new analysis by WARC has found that Generation Z (16-24-year olds) spends more time online than any other group with 67.7% of their media time spent online – though social is incredibly important, the new report identifies an extremely valuable opportunity in audio.
Why it matters
While age isn’t the only factor determining consumer behaviour, WARC’s analysis indicates that the year somebody was born remains a useful indicator of their channel and platform preferences.
Find out more in WARC’s Global Ad Trends: Finding Gen Z (download a sample here)
What’s going on
- Social media, of course, dominates. Yet, Gen Z is demonstrating that its attention is finite; even as new platforms emerge, global social usage is expected to dip slightly this year – getting people’s attention is going to become a bigger challenge for platforms.
- TikTok is critical. Nearly 40% of TikTok’s advertising audience is aged between 18 and 24, totalling 421.1 million (source: Kepios). With TikTok users spending an average of 95 minutes per day with the app (source: Sensor Tower).
- New media, especially audio, opportunities drive Gen-Z consumption. Music and podcast streaming are critical here, with 16-24s consuming more audio content per day than all forms of premium video combined.
- It is not the biggest consumer of media, overall. It might have identified the most extremely online generation, but in terms of total media consumption they lag behind 25-34s (typically thought of as millennials), who tend to consume greater quantities of both linear and streaming TV.
Key quote
“Gen Z has been uniquely impacted by technological innovations,” explains Alex Brownsell, WARC Media’s Head of Content.
“It was the first audience to navigate childhood and adolescence with social media; it has been exposed to audio streaming and video on-demand services from a young age.”
Sourced from WARC Media
Netflix nears deals with ad measurement partners
Netflix nears deals with ad measurement partners
As the streaming giant Netflix prepares to launch its advertising product, sources on the client side report that DoubleVerify and Integral Ad Science are lined up to allay brands’ concerns around the new platform’s ad measurement – but effectiveness questions remain.
Netflix is set to launch its advertising-supported tier next month, and has been courting advertisers with a premium offer at premium CPMs. Now, some advertisers that have spoken to Ad Age explain how the two measurement companies are set to mark Netflix’s viewability homework.
Why it matters
Viewability matters, of course, but this option comes at a time of increasing sophistication, not only of measurement capabilities from other, slightly more mature ad-supported streamers like Disney+, or offerings from linear TV channels expanding into streaming; but also of the thinking around the value of how different types of attention develops.
For Netflix, the deal will add some further credibility, but it’s likely just a first step in a more sophisticated offering, as it builds out advertising alongside ad technology and sales partner Microsoft.
Analysis
Advertising was never going to be a short-term moneymaker, but a critical aspect of the business that will grow in importance over the months and years. It is difficult precisely because of the standards set by the competition and because of the increasing scrutiny of advertising budgets at a time of global inflation. It needs to show very early on that it is a sensible place to be spending ad dollars.
For both consumers and advertisers, though, Netflix’s offer is a compelling one. For the former, it’s a cheaper service; for brands, it means access to a logged-in, consented-user base of the kind that premium news publishers offer but with the added benefit of engaging users as they settle down to be entertained.
In context
The news comes as Netflix reveals its UK income for the first time – totalling £1.4bn – in an account filing that shows a 44% headcount expansion in its second largest tv and film production hub outside of the US.
Elsewhere, Netflix’s gaming services division is growing as it explores multiple avenues of revenue diversification.
Sourced from Ad Age, WARC
[Image: Netflix]
What you can learn about Gen Z from their listening habits
What you can learn about Gen Z from their listening habits
As a generation, Gen Z is more engaged with digital audio than ever, according to a recent report by Spotify. By studying Gen Z worldwide and the UK specifically, Spotify offers a deep dive into Zs’ profiles, listening behaviours, and aspirations.
Why it matters
Audio, especially podcasts and music streaming, is becoming one of the most popular media channels that Gen Z consumes. Globally, it’s forecasted that the average daily consumption of 16-to-24s on audio will reach 3.7 hours 48 minutes more than their online TV/streaming and linear TV consumption counterparts. In the first quarter of 2022 alone, 18-to-24s have already played more than 578 billion minutes of music on Spotify – more than any other cohort, and roughly 16 billion more minutes than 25-to-34s.
Takeaways
- Gen Zs are revolutionising the creator-fan relationship, turning it from a one-way broadcast into a two-way exchange. Creating a digital journey, getting local, and incorporating creators in ad campaigns will help bridge the gap between audio creators and their fans.
- 79% of Zs in the UK think audio allows them to explore different sides of their personalities. Enabling Gen Z to discover, externally and internally, will help brands connect with Zs.
- 74% of Zs in the UK believe that their listening habits tell a story about who they are. As Zs embrace the idea that their listening habits are a better reflection of who they are than most casual conversations, they’re seeking new opportunities to share themselves through audio – and looking to brands to help make it happen.
The big idea
Gen Zs are at the forefront of culture, constantly finding new ways to express themselves and build communities. By listening and even handing over the mic, brands can help empower Gen Zs and thus connect them. Above all, whether it’s partnering with existing podcast hosts or launching an ad campaign, authenticity is everything for a generation described as expressive, resilient, and ready to disrupt culture.
For more on Gen Z media consumption habits, read WARC’s latest Global Ad Trends report, Finding Gen Z.
Cadbury Dairy Milk lifts IPA Effectiveness Grand Prix
Cadbury Dairy Milk lifts IPA Effectiveness Grand Prix
Cadbury Dairy Milk, the chocolate brand, has won the Grand Prix in the 2022 IPA Effectiveness Awards, with Golds going to fast food outlets KFC and McDonald’s, retailer Aldi, broadcaster ITV and pet food brand Schmackos.
The context
Cadbury’s takeover by Kraft in 2010 had built a negative narrative around the brand, while an onslaught of new products had diluted the intrinsic qualities of Cadbury. At the same time, brand communications had become generic in the category.
The campaign
- The brand chose to focus on the product at its core, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and its distinctive feature – championed in decades of advertising – that it contains a glass and a half of milk.
- The platform 'there is goodness in everyone' was executed through multiple formats that encouraged tangible giving, giving the gift of time, and giving monetary proceeds from product sales.
The results
- Annual value sales have risen 22% since the campaign launched, considerably above the original 9% target, in the process generating £261m additional revenue per year.
The Awards
In addition to the Grand Prix, a total of seven Golds, seven Silvers and 13 Bronzes – along with six special prizes – were awarded at a ceremony in London last night. WARC subscribers can read the winning papers in full here.
Sourced from IPA
One fifth of APAC digital marketing budgets allocated to video
One fifth of APAC digital marketing budgets allocated to video
On average, 20% of digital marketing and advertising budgets in APAC are being allocated to video, making it the second most funded channel after social (27%), according to a new report from WARC and MMA Global.
Why it matters
Effective video formats are known to drive higher engagement among audiences, especially younger viewers. However, it can be challenging to find the best way to tackle the challenges of low ad receptivity, attention and completion. Marketers may need to take time to research these obstacles in order to get the most from investments and partnerships.
Takeaways
- Almost half (49%) of marketers use video-first platform YouTube for display advertising.
- More than four in ten (44%) APAC marketers think that watching video is the third most significant consumer trend for the marketing industry, after multiscreening (51%) and m-commerce (47%).
- More than half (52%) of media owners are monetising their audiences through video advertising.
- Video platforms have seen an uptick in partnerships with media owners – YouTube increasing 30pp and TikTok 26pp in the proportion of media owners partnering or sharing content with them.
Go deeper
WARC and MMA Global’s State of the Industry 2022: The State of Modern Marketing in APAC report analyses current conditions and future trends in digital marketing. WARC subscribers can read the full report here.
The new Nolo lifestyle: Australians drink to no or low alcohol
The appeal of Nolo, or non- and low-alcohol, is increasing as consumers’ mindset shifts towards a taste for functional and healthy drinking, a recent “Nolo Normalises” webinar heard.
Why it matters
Amid the global surge in dedicated alcohol-free off-premise specialists, businesses seeking to ride on this trend need to innovate, shift to added-value functionality and adopt influential Nolo themes to accelerate growth.
Takeaways
Saudi sport-led PR mission reveals a mixed bag
Saudi sport-led PR mission reveals a mixed bag
Having spent huge amounts of money across various sports in order to burnish a controversial reputation, Saudi Arabia’s multi-faceted campaign appears to be yielding mixed results.
It comes amid different attempts by the kingdom to deepen its involvement in sport, from a massive outlay on long-term football sponsorship deals and, of course, major football teams, to a trickier attempt to get into golf through the LIV tournament.
The background
When the Public Investment Fund of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia acquired an 80% stake in the storied Premier League club Newcastle United a year ago, as part of a consortium, English football was beset with controversy.
It was problematic for several reasons: it followed soon after the regime’s 2018 assassination of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in a Saudi Consulate and there was also alleged influence from the UK government, which it denies.
It was the second attenpt at a takeover, the first one having fallen through because of the country’s backing of a TV network understood to pirate sport streaming.
What’s going on
Now the Financial Times reports that the Saudi sovereign wealth fund will spend over $2bn in long-term sponsorship of football clubs, mostly domestic, a year on from its controversial involvement with Newcastle United.
Elsewhere, reporting by Golfweek – part of USA Today – finds that LIV Golf, a Saudi-backed breakaway rival to the PGA Tour, is set to purchase airtime on sports TV networks in the US, having been turned down by many major networks. It’s likely that sponsors will be worried about this, with some executives who spoke to the magazine noting that many brands will want to steer clear of a tarnished event.
Analysis
Sportswashing, which is what the pressure group Human Rights Watch claims the Saudi government is attempting, is an increasingly popular way for rich, authoritarian states with poor human rights records to launder their reputation. Saudi Arabia isn’t the only authoritarian country to grow a nation’s profile and influence through sport. The ruling family of Abu Dhabi, part of the UAE, owns Manchester City; Qatar’s involvement in football stretches from its ownership of Paris Saint-Germain, the French capital’s football club, to hosting the upcoming men’s football World Cup. There are rumours that Saudi Arabia is considering a bid for the 2030 tournament.
But where LIV has struggled to attract sponsors – and some have parted from golfers as a result – the association with Newcastle United has caused a different reaction. Football appears to inhabit a place somewhere beyond morality in many fans’ minds – and those who doubt the potency of sponsorship should take note. It seems that some sports do it more successfully than others.
Ultimately, a football club is bigger than an individual player while the depth of many fans’ support for a club goes back many generations and will prove more difficult to break than a problematic owner. Any questions ought to be directed to those who approved the acquisition.
Sourced from the Financial Times, Golfweek, Sports Business Journal, The Guardian
[Image: Newcastle United/Castore]
E-bike brand VanMoof competes against cars as cost of living bites
E-bike brand VanMoof competes against cars as cost of living bites
Electric bikes are gaining in popularity as battery technology improves, but the Dutch startup VanMoof, maker of eye-catchingly simple urban bikes, sees an opportunity to switch competitive set as fuel prices rise and compete as a cheaper alternative to a car rather than an ultra-premium bicycle.
“Our competitors are the car brands,” says Co-CEO Ties Carlier, in an interview with the Financial Times. He reports many customers choosing e-bikes for short trips and using their cars for trips outside their city. Some households are even selling their second cars and buying two e-bikes.
“With cars,” Carlier explains, “it’s not just the fuel, it’s the wear and tear, the parking” that all cost money. Inflation has hit most categories, and with winter coming, people’s daily costs are set to increase.
Car fuel remains of particular concern to drivers, with news of oil producing nations (Opec+, which include Saudi Arabia and Russia) mulling a production cut in order to sustain prices in the face of weakening demand.
Why it matters: a deep shift in competitive set
Positioning in the market really matters, as it allows brands to radically shift how their pricing – vital at a time of rising costs – is perceived. Veteran strategist and author Richard Shotton views Nespresso, the premium coffee making system from Nestlé, as a strong example of this.
“By selling espresso pods in cup servings they managed to change their competitive set from packets of roast and ground coffee to providers such as Starbucks or Caffè Nero. By creating a comparison with a more expensive option Nespresso has created a perception of good value and significantly boosted sales.”
By both the vagaries of the market, and by its own clever positioning, VanMoof appears to be making a similar move in personal mobility.
In context
Speaking to the FT, Carlier was positive that the company could respond to the cost of living crisis and turn it into a “very good” moment for the company. Despite the product costing just over £2,000 at least and just shy of £3,000 at the top end, it remains confident it can save people money.
“An e-bike is the best alternative for [a car] in the city … It’s also, luckily, one of the most affordable solutions compared to a car, definitely, but even compared to public transport in London.”
Still, the electronic aspect has exposed the company (and the whole category) to supply chain issues and the ensuing price rises of semiconductors, on top of the pandemic-era bike component shortages.
The VanMoof formula
In many ways, the brand is attempting to occupy an Apple-esque place in the burgeoning world of e-bikes. The rider has to do very little once the bike is out of the box: its gears change automatically and, for a fee, the company operates a ‘Bike Hunter’ program through which it will find a stolen bike within two weeks or replace it – not unlike AppleCare. This scheme also provides useful fodder for VICE-style videos around different global cities as the hunters – who really do not look like they're about to go and bust thieves – seek out and recover stolen bikes.
It deploys creativity in ways that get it noticed. Look, for instance, at its packaging strategy, which responded to a spate of bikes damaged in transit by adding the implication that its boxes contained televisions. It claims shipping damages dropped by around 70%.
Sourced from the FT, Sky News, WARC, VanMoof
Cinema beats all benchmarks for ad attention
The obvious has finally been quantified: ads receive the most attention when shown in darkened rooms, in which everyone present is sat looking forward at huge screens, and loud conversation and device usage remain socially discouraged.
Centre of attention
UK cinema media owner Digital Cinema Media (DCM) partnered with Lumen Research to compare the attention gained by cinema ads with other AV formats.
Measurement the biggest obstacle to digital marketing growth for APAC marketers
Measurement the biggest obstacle to digital marketing growth for APAC marketers
Over a third of marketers (35%) in APAC have identified metrics and measurement as the biggest barrier to the growth of digital marketing, according to a new report from WARC and MMA Global.
Why it matters
Marketing effectiveness has waned over the past half-decade, with poor measurement being cited as a significant contributor to this decline. Despite the need for better metrics, however, only five percent of respondents consider employing greater measurement to be a key priority. Marketers may need to reassess their existing measurement frameworks if they wish to build a more comprehensive picture of advertising effectiveness in the future.
Takeaways
- Nearly two-thirds (63%) of respondents use engagement metrics (e.g. video completion rates, social sharing, CTR) to measure marketing effectiveness, making them the most used effectiveness metrics among APAC marketers.
- Over half (55%) use business metrics (e.g. ROI, incremental sales, profit, LTV) to measure marketing effectiveness.
- More than half (52%) of respondents who use engagement and behavioural metrics also employ business metrics to measure marketing effectiveness.
- One-third (32%) use attitudinal metrics (e.g. awareness, image and other brand KPIs) to measure marketing effectiveness.
Go deeper
WARC and MMA Global’s State of the Industry 2022: The State of Modern Marketing in APAC report analyses current conditions and future trends in digital marketing. WARC subscribers can read the full report here.
APAC DTC brands have an edge on trust
APAC DTC brands have an edge on trust
Across the Asia-Pacific region, e-commerce marketplaces remain the preferred shopping platform for most online consumers, although DTC brands are finding a niche with a certain type of shopper.
Why it matters
Marketplaces have particular attractions, including cheaper prices (cited by 58% of respondents in a study by Reprise reported in Campaign Asia-Pacfic) and deals and promotions (35%), but price-sensitivity isn’t the only thing driving platform consideration. Reprise finds that those shoppers who prefer to engage with DTC brands and buy on their websites do so because they consider these brands to be more trusted and authentic.
Takeaways
- Fashion dominates online purchases (77%), but other categories are also now bought mostly online, including personal electronics (73%), consumer electronics (63%) and kitchen appliances (59%)
- 62% of online consumers in APAC are less than 44 years of age and more than half claim to be mid- to high-income.
- An older demographic still likes to shop offline and is sceptical of quick commerce platforms.
- APAC consumers have become mission-orientated, and are usually shopping during sales and festive seasons – a behaviour that is seen across ‘fun’ and ‘careful’ shoppers, as well as across income groups.
- A majority (77%) of APAC shoppers use emerging tech – live chat, AR, VR, and online catalogues – when shopping.
- Credit and debit cards are the preferred payment methods in more developed markets, while cash remains important in large parts of Southeast Asia.
Sourced from Campaign Asia-Pacific
Brazil: young, urban, social and looking to pay in installments
The population of Brazil is young and largely urban, has a fondness for social media and an expectation that retailers will offer installment payment options, according to data from WARC, GWI and Santander.
Why it matters
While the idea of a global culture, and especially a global youth culture, is somewhat accurate, deeper data within individual cultures and countries reveals real differences in how consumers behave.
Takeaways
How and why leading brands stand out
Marketers may need to swim against the tide and win some difficult internal discussions in coming months as cost-cutting pressure builds, but by making smart decisions on marketing fundamentals, they can position themselves for long-term success.
Why it matters
Digital skills define which agencies sink or swim
Digital media is increasingly becoming the most important area for growth for both brands and agencies, and the current consumer climate means a sufficient technological background and an understanding of the digital ecosystem is imperative.
This was the main argument put forward by Sir Martin Sorrell at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.
Why it matters
Digital media makes up 60% of total global ad spend – worth over US$450bn – and is forecast to reach 70% by 2025.
Takeaways
How Australian brands can embed sustainability in their narrative
Australian organisations that want to create and articulate change face a challenge when communicating their sustainability strategy because they are held back by hesitation over how much to say, how far to go and how bold to be.
Why it matters
Amid rapid change, storytelling will be crucial to the shift to a greener, more equitable world and companies must unite their brand purpose and sustainability goals to improve the world we live in.
Key insights
The Sefiani Sustainability Communications Survey found that:
More Americans are going cashless
More Americans are going cashless
Four in four-in-ten Americans (41%) report that none of their purchases in a typical week are paid for using cash, according to Pew Research Center – that’s up from 29% in 2018 and 24% in 2015.
Why it matters
The pandemic will have given a boost to this behavior, as more people shopped online and as in-person cashless payments reduced the risk of disease transmission. There’s undoubtedly a convenience factor that many people will have welcomed, but not everyone has access to the bank accounts and tech that enable such payments (and there’s always the possibility that the tech can fail).
From a marketing perspective, there’s a potential wealth of data that can be gleaned from cashless payment transactions but that in turn raises many questions about consumer privacy and how banks and credit card companies use that personal information.
Takeaways
- Six-in-ten adults (58%) say they try to make sure they always have cash on hand, while 42% say they do not really worry much about whether they have cash with them since there are other ways to pay for things (this is especially the case for those under the age of 50).
- 26% of Black adults and 21% of Hispanic adults say that all or almost all of their purchases in a typical week are paid for using cash, compared with 12% of White adults who say the same.
- Lower income consumers are far more likely to be still using cash: three in ten with household income below $30,000 a year use cash for all or almost all of their purchases in a typical week, compared to just 6% for those living in households earning $50,000 or more a year.
Sourced from Pew Research Center, ACLU
Lowe’s learns from its supply mistakes
DIY retail chain Lowe’s has learned from mistakes made on its supply chain transformation as consumer shopping behavior changed, which eventually fuelled a successful overhaul of how the company serves customers in an omnichannel world.
Why it matters
As retail brands operate in an increasingly omnichannel world, it’s essential that back-end systems and supply chains are able to deliver to meet buyer expectations in terms of logistics, product availability and customer experience.
What happened
OOH grapples with declining footfall and shifting regional behaviours
OOH grapples with declining footfall and shifting regional behaviours
Latest figures show UK retail footfall declined again in September and remains down on pre-pandemic figures, but a separate behavioural study points to some interesting regional differences for marketers targeting outdoor audiences.
Why it matters
Declining footfall is of concern not just to retailers ahead of the important Christmas trading period but also to OOH advertisers, who need to be alert to continued shifts in consumer behaviour and how that affects media planning.
The retail data
- Latest data from tracking firm Springboard, reported in Retail Week, finds that overall footfall remained 12.6% below pre-pandemic levels in September, although retail parks (-4.3%) fared better than high streets (-14.4%) or shopping centres (-16.7%).
- Springboard said that half of all employees continue to work at home for at least part of the working week; weekday high street footfall was -17.4% versus 2019, compared with -6.9% on the weekends.
The OOH angle
- Meanwhile, research from OOH agency Talon has found that London saw a quicker return in city centre impressions to pre-pandemic levels, while in Manchester residential areas have remained stronger post pandemic.
- Trendsetting London neighbourhoods such as Hackney, Dalston, Shoreditch and Peckham saw a 28% increase in audience visits pre- to post pandemic.
- Among the ‘convenience-seeking’ audience, however, there was a marked decline in city centre visits between 2020 and 2022: -78% in Manchester and -42% in London, indicating a sustained shift in this audience’s behaviour.
Sourced from Retail Week, Talon
Trends in creator marketing that brands should know
The pandemic-driven push to digital has been well documented and influencers/creators have responded accordingly, but brands haven’t always been so quick to adapt to what those creators are doing.
Why it matters
Good creators have their finger on the pulse and change their approach as they respond to what their followers want. By connecting with relevant creators and bringing them in to inform their strategy, brands are better able to keep up to date in a fast-changing environment.
Takeaways
