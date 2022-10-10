Home The Feed
Indonesia’s Vidio takes on the video giants
10 October 2022
Online video audiences Video on demand Indonesia

Disney+ may have more subscribers, thanks to a partnership with a local telecoms provider, but local streaming service Vidio is the one that Indonesians are more likely to actually use.

Context 

While Indonesia is the world’s fourth most populous country, has a young population and a growing economy, it hasn’t yet attracted the sort of investment that global giants like Netflix have devoted to markets like South Korea. 

When it comes to paid video services in Indonesia, Vidio, owned by media company Surya Citra Media, is the most popular in terms of consumption, according to Media Partners Asia.

Why it matters

For all that Netflix has steamrollered its way to the top of many markets in the region, there are still opportunities for local players who have the resources to offer programming more specifically tailored to a domestic audience. 

That’s certainly the case in Indonesia where the big players, so far, have been reluctant to commit serious money in this area. But it’s a market with huge potential; as Bloomberg noted, “if any service can attract even 10% of the population in the country, it will have about 30 million subscribers”. 

Crucially, the use of SVOD has already overtaken pay-TV, and marketers will need to adapt their strategies accordingly. 

Takeaways 

  • Vidio is funding almost 40 original series a year – more than its Western rivals’ combined total – and offers more flexible pricing options (including a free tier) than its international competitors.

  • Thanks to its rigid pricing approach, Netflix currently makes more money in Asia-Pacific than Prime Video and Disney+ combined.

  • Amazon is investing more in local programming in the region as it looks to catch up with Netflix. 

Sourced from Blomberg