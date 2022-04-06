Indonesians spent 156 hours on mobile in 2021: Report | WARC | The Feed
The Feed
Daily effectiveness insights, curated by WARC’s editors.
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
Indonesians spent 156 hours on mobile in 2021: Report
Indonesia is among the fastest growing mobile markets in Southeast Asia, with the daily time spent per user in Indonesia reaching 5.4 hours, tying with Brazil as the most mobile-engaged market in the world in 2021, according to data.ai’s latest spotlight report.
Why it matters
As consumers’ in-app time and transactions surge, driving various categories from gaming and retail to food and finance, brands should invest in developing app-based insights and app capabilities to tap the strong growth in user attention and time.
Key insights
- New app downloads in Indonesia surpassed 7.3 billion in 2021, a 33% increase from pre-pandemic levels in 2019.
- App store consumer spend has seen a 38% increase since 2019, exceeding US$1K per minute in 2021.
- Total time spent on the top 20 video streaming apps was 27 billion hours, up 93% since 2019 and 3x the global growth rate.
- Top apps included global brands such as YouTube, MX Player, Netflix, YouTube Kids and Viu.
- Another category that saw tremendous growth in total time spent in Indonesia was shopping apps.
- Since 2019, time spent on retail apps has risen from 2 billion to nearly 5.6 billion in 2021 – a 180% increase.
- Finance app downloads in Indonesia surpassed 382 million in 2021 – an 82% YoY increase and a 185% increase since 2018.
Quote
“In 2021, mobile apps became more integrated in our daily lives as people aimed to enrich their lives while staying at home amidst COVID-19. We believe this trend will continue as mobile apps become more tailored to meet individual consumer needs. In the healthcare domain, we believe that more people will be using smartphones, tablets and wearable devices even more for health management, diagnosis, and treatment.” – Takuma Ishibashi, executive director, Eisai Co.
Email this content