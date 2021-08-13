Indonesians and Malaysians want to see more social purpose in brands vs Singaporeans: Study | WARC | The Feed
Indonesians and Malaysians want to see more social purpose in brands vs Singaporeans: Study
The demand for brands to stand up and act is becoming stronger in Southeast Asia, particularly in Indonesia and Malaysia, according to a study by distillery and Milieu Insight, conducted across Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore to understand consumers’ perceptions on brand purpose and how a business’ actions and values on societal issues impact purchasing habits.
Why it matters
Social purpose is important in Southeast Asia, especially after everything that has happened in the world over the past 18 months, and consumers will respond positively to brands that align to their values and help societal causes.
Key insights
- 63% of consumers across the three SEA markets are demanding that brands stand up for a cause they believe in.
- The highest percentage came from Indonesia, with 71% saying they agree with that statement.
- The sentiment is followed by people in Malaysia (66%), and one in two Singaporeans.
- 85% of consumers in Indonesia and Malaysia will pay more for brands with a positive social impact, compared to just 66% in Singapore.
- On a brand's stance on social and environmental challenges, 66% of Indonesians and 55% of Malaysians said it impacts their decision-making process, versus one-third of Singaporeans.
- 53% in the 3 markets will tell friends to avoid buying from certain brands if they disagreed with their moral values, while 66% won’t work for a brand that didn’t align to their values.
Quote
“In Singapore, we’re not as exposed to as many social and environmental challenges on a day to day basis compared to other SEA countries. This research emphasised that brands who want to really build stronger connections with consumers in countries like Malaysia and Indonesia, need to put more purpose at the heart of their business and communications” – Simon Hearn, Director, distillery APAC.
Background
The poll by creative content studio distillery and consumer research firm Milieu Insight included a sample size of 1,500 (500 per market) representative of the online adult population, aged 16 and above, with responses collected the week of April 21, 2021.
