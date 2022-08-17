E-commerce & mobile retail India

Quick commerce has arrived in India but is it an answer to a consumer requirement or a means of eliminating the competition? Amaresh Godbole of Publicis Groupe ponders the question as part of a new WARC Spotlight series.

Why it matters

There is a need for convenience and speed but it has to be realistic and sustainable from a profit, environmental and human perspective, while balancing the needs of VCs, founders, delivery partners and consumers.

Takeaways