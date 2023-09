Newspapers Newspaper planning & buying India

While the majority of global readers migrate to digital, India's print medium continues to thrive because it is primarily an advertiser-subsidised model – the opposite of what is happening in the west.

Why print advertising matters

Unlike in the west, print in India is still sustained by advertising because the readership is not homogenous and the younger generation remains engaged with the medium. But news brands should focus on hyperlocal news and events while providing a link to the growing aspirations of Indians.