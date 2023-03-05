India’s infrastructure development boosts OOH | WARC | The Feed
India’s infrastructure development boosts OOH
Investment in roads and digital capacity is opening up new opportunities for India’s OOH industry outside the metros.
What’s happening
The lifting of pandemic-era restrictions led to more people travelling again and spending more time out of home, which has of course revived the fortunes of the OOH sector. But there are other trends at work too:
- Government investment in roads has made connections between metros and lower-tier cities faster and easier – and increased OOH advertising opportunities (the Delhi-Mumbai expressway, for example, will connect several major cities across six states).
- It has also led to reverse migration of both industries and people, bringing more disposable income to lower-tier markets and attracting more brands across multiple sectors.
- The pandemic also brought people back to their hometowns, and new digital infrastructure means many have been able to work from home.
Why it matters
Rural India has become an important focus for brands in recent years and, as the physical infrastructure develops, there is new scope for brands to engage with consumers via OOH at a very local level, something that regional brands in particular find very cost-effective.
“The cost of doing a campaign in Mumbai and NCR is equal to doing campaigns around the entire country,” Lekshumanan Annamalai, founder of Coral Media, told e4m.
Sourced from e4m
