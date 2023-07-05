India's influencers not so influential for Gen Z purchases | WARC | The Feed
India's influencers not so influential for Gen Z purchases
Celebrities and influencers may provide brands with reach but not necessarily trust – for that, India’s Gen Z consumers look to their circle of friends who are much more likely to have a persuasive effect on their shopping habits.
That’s according to #NotAllGenZ, a report from youth media platform Yuvaa, based on a survey of 900 Gen Z participants (born 1997-2012) from some 20 cities across tiers 1, 2, and 3 India.
Findings
- Gen Z is 50% more likely to buy products based on a friend’s recommendation than that of an influencer or a celebrity endorsement, the Economic Times reported.
- 71% of Gen Z shoppers prefer brands that are environmentally friendly.
- 63% like to shop from brands that support a social cause.
- 77% are price-conscious buyers.
Why it matters
India’s marketers may have to rethink some long-established marketing strategies for a digitally savvy and socially aware younger generation that makes up around a third of the country’s population – one of the largest audiences on social media and which is rapidly becoming an important demographic for brands.
They’re sceptical of the claims made by financially incentivised influencers, expect brands to create sustainable products without adding a price premium and are happy to buy used goods.
A nuanced take
“We are seeing that people outside the elite consumer band tend to get most of their expertise-based information for the first time from influencers. They tend to believe influencers because of this notion that their tier 3 and rural towns are cocoons while the real world is out there and the influencer is showing it to them” – Abhimanyu Radhakrishnan, managing director at Qyuki Digital Media, a creator-management and monetisation company.
Sourced from Economic Times
