India’s Gen Z: Their money and what they want | WARC | The Feed

Gen Z is entering the Indian workforce and gaining financial independence, and as their purchasing power increases, marketers are looking at how their spending will change the way they are positioned and targeted, especially for premium and luxury items.

Why India’s Gen Z matters

This generation is perhaps earning, saving and investing smarter than we think and their view of luxury is not as reverential as that of their predecessors.

Takeaways