India’s Gen Alpha: The active influencers of the future | WARC | The Feed

India Strategy

Marketers should switch their focus from Gen Z to Gen Alpha – those born from 2010 to 2024 – if they want to understand these true digital natives who are expected to make up 11% of the population in terms of earning capacity and decision-making by 2030.

Why Gen Alpha matters

Gen Alpha are extremely active influencers with a fearless attitude to experiment and try new things, and they hold sway over their parents’ shopping decisions. Research shows that the golden period for shaping their decision-making abilities is when they are aged six to 12.

Takeaways