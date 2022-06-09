India’s Gen Alpha challenge | WARC | The Feed
The Feed
Read daily effectiveness insights and the latest marketing news, curated by WARC’s editors.
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
India’s Gen Alpha challenge
India’s fast-growing Generation Alpha already makes up around a quarter of the country’s population and marketers will soon have to step up their understanding of this cohort.
Why it matters
“Apart from the actual increasing count of this generation, the purchasing power and decision-making experienced by them is phenomenal,” according to Carat India’s Faraz Sayed. “This generation is the most educated in human history. Equipped with technology and knowledge, they are the next big challenge for marketers,” he tells e4m.
Context
- Children can form relationships with brands from a young age, and if these are promoted carefully can stay with a brand for life.
- Brands and marketers are increasingly prepared to invest in relevant channels to connect with them – whether newer social (e.g. TikTok) or immersive gaming platforms (e.g. Roblox).
- “If Minecraft was a country, it would be next only to China and India in population,” says Fayed. “This clearly indicates the sheer scale and audience pool that such platforms can offer.”
Final thought
“Thanks to [Gen Alpha’s] digital-first behavior, their interaction with media is guaranteed but simply reaching out to them is not a challenge, getting them to engage effectively is” – Faraz Sayed, director – media planning, Carat India.
Sourced from e4m [Image; Getty images]
Email this content