India’s EV crisis and how to win back the consumer’s trust | WARC | The Feed

India's EV crisis and how to win back the consumer's trust
India’s EV crisis and how to win back the consumer’s trust
Electric vehicles bursting into flames have caused a serious trust problem for EV manufacturers in India, who now need to adopt crisis mitigation strategies to get green mobility back on track.
Why it matters
India’s EV leaders must show leadership by visiting victims and incident sites, while the industry should formulate a crisis mitigation strategy to focus on performance and safety, argues Pitchfork Partners’ Ashraf Engineer.
What to do
- Industry leadership needs to address key stakeholders to reassure them about EV safety.
- Invest in crisis management strategies, work with experts to have clear standard operating procedures and trained spokespersons with robust messaging.
- Messaging must point out that choosing an EV cuts overall vehicle emissions and turns the consumer into a climate warrior.
