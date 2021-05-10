E-commerce & mobile retail Omnichannel retail Customer experience

As e-commerce features and functionalities continue to open up more opportunities for marketers, Oindrila Roy of Essence says brands should not lose sight of the human connection.

Why it matters

Shopping has always been more about the experience than the transaction. Brands that can intelligently leverage technology to create and deliver more human experiences to consumers will emerge the winners in this competitive landscape.

Takeaways