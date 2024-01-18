India’s ASCI addresses greenwashing | WARC | The Feed
The Feed
Read daily effectiveness insights and the latest marketing news, curated by WARC’s editors.
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
India’s ASCI addresses greenwashing
The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has issued guidelines, effective from February 15, to prevent false pro-environment claims – or greenwashing.
Why greenwashing guidelines matter
Many consumers prefer to buy “green” products when possible and many are prepared to pay a premium for them. So it’s important they have the correct information to make informed choices and that businesses communicate claims honestly and clearly to them.
But, ASCI notes, there has been a proliferation of products – and services, and businesses – making broad claims of sustainability “although only a very small component or part of the product is green”.
Its guidelines require advertisements to make specific claims limited to the part of the product or service that actually has the environmental benefit.
The specifics
- Absolute claims such as “environment friendly”, “eco-friendly”, “sustainable”, “planet friendly” must be capable of being substantiated by robust data and/or well-recognised and credible accreditations.
- Similarly, comparative claims such as “greener” or “friendlier” will need to be evidence-based.
- A general environmental claim must be based on the full life cycle of the advertised product or service, unless the advertisement states otherwise, and must make clear the limits of the life cycle.
- An environmental claim should specify whether it refers to the product, the product’s packaging, a service, or just to a portion of the product, package, or service.
- Ads must not mislead consumers about benefits that may arise from the absence of an environmentally damaging ingredient if that ingredient is not usually found in competing products or services.
- When using certifications or seals of approval, the advertiser should make clear what attributes of the product or service have been evaluated by a nationally or internationally accredited certifier.
- Visual elements in an ad, including colour and logos, should not be used to create a false impression that the product is less harmful or more beneficial to the environment, when seen as a whole.
- Aspirational claims can only be made if there are clear and actionable plans detailing how those objectives will be achieved.
- Carbon offset claims should be delivered within the next two years; if not, advertisers should clearly and prominently disclose this.
- Compostable/biodegradable claims should be qualified: a product or packaging should break down within a reasonably short period of time after customary disposal.
Sourced from ASCI
Email this content