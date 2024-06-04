Indian festive shopping budgets rise despite inflation concerns | WARC | The Feed
Indian festive shopping budgets rise despite inflation concerns
Data from WARC’s latest Spotlight India shows that the majority of Indians believed rising consumer prices would have an effect on their spending during the winter holidays last year; but consumers either spent more or planned to spend more on shopping during the 2023 festive season than they did in 2022.
Why bigger budgets matter
As budgets expand, consumers increase spending across a range of categories, from clothing (68%) to gold and jewellery (65%). Although two in three (63%) Indians know what items they will purchase, they have not yet decided which brands to choose. These consumers, known as category explorers, are more likely to begin exploring their options several months before the festive season.
This presents an opportunity for brands to drive sales by capturing the attention of consumers early on, increasing the likelihood that they are remembered and chosen during purchasing decisions this festive season.
Key statistics
- Almost three in four (71%) Indians either spent more or planned to spend more on shopping during the 2023 festive season compared to 2022.
- In July 2023, around a third of consumers had already begun purchasing products for the festive season.
- More than half (54%) of consumers planned to adopt a hybrid approach, shopping both online and in-store.
- Mobile is a key channel in the path to purchase, with almost half (46%) of consumers using mobile search/ads to learn about brands and products, and nearly four in five exploring options (79%) and purchasing (78%) using mobiles.
