Indian brands will feel impact of AI, regionalisation and communities | WARC | The Feed

The Feed

Read daily effectiveness insights and the latest marketing news, curated by WARC's editors.

Indian brands will feel impact of AI, regionalisation and communities
19 December 2023
India’s marketing, brand strategy and communication landscape is in the midst of major transformation, with AI, regionalism, and authentic influencer content among the things to take note of in 2024. 

Why engaging Indian consumers matters

Technology will be at the forefront in 2024 because, when embedded in strategic thinking, it provides an opportunity for Indian marketers to go regional as marketing becomes increasingly more granular and personalised.

Takeaways 
  • AI-powered creativity can localise and empower consumers in new ways but beware of deep fakes and brand safety issues. 
  • Regionalism needs separate brand communication pieces and tailored product tweaks to get...

