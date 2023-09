Newspapers Newspaper planning & buying India

India has the highest print advertising expenditure in the world – 21% versus the global adex of 4% – and there are a few important reasons why the country’s advertisers continue to flock to newspapers even as many other countries have abandoned the medium.

Why print adex matters

Growth in print advertising will continue to be low and while Indian advertisers may still leverage it for the quick reach and impact it offers, publishers need to be innovative and take risks with more attractive offerings.