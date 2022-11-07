India set to zoom with electric vehicles | WARC | The Feed

Sustainability Eco, hybrid, electric cars India

To improve electric vehicle adoption in India, Leo Burnett’s Bonnie Michael examines the opportunities and challenges in green mobility for the industry and marketers.

Why it matters

The EV has gone from eco vehicle to status symbol – by highlighting its long-term benefits, marketers can help overcome challenges in electric vehicle adoption. With continued government support and innovative vehicle and battery design, it should be possible to reach India’s target of zero carbon emissions by 2070.

Takeaways