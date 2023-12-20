In-housing set to expand at major multinationals | WARC | The Feed
In-housing set to expand at major multinationals
Two-thirds of major multinationals now have an in-house agency and a further 21% are considering establishing one.
That’s according to new research* from the World Federation of Advertisers and The Observatory International, which notes that the 66% figure represents a 16% rise on the number with these resources in 2020, the last time that this research was carried out.
Why it matters
The continued growth of in-house units – and their capabilities – presents a challenge to agencies. Already seven in ten respondents claim to have some form of strategic capabilities in-house, and over the next three years a significant proportion plan on bringing a range of functions in-house, from digital production to online planning and buying.
Key findings
- More than half of respondents (56%) expect to move more digital production from external agencies to in-house.
- Further, 33% of respondents expect to bring more offline production in-house, 22% expect to transfer more data strategy work and 11% plan to move more data management and insight and analytics tasks over.
- Eighty-three percent expect to handle some social media buying in-house over the next three years (up from 37% now), 67% planning to add social media planning (up from 48%) and 50% want to take on digital media planning and buying tasks (up from 33% and 26% respectively).
- Cost efficiencies remain the strongest motivation behind the growth in the in-house function (83%).
- Other factors include quicker and more agile processes (76%), better integration (59%) and increased brand knowledge (59%).
- In-house measurement is more focused on outputs than outcomes (the typical yardstick for external agencies) with the top three KPIs being: quality of work (67%), speed to market (47%) and cost savings (40%).
- The performance of in-house agencies is not measured on the same basis as those applied to external agencies, which are typically assessed on effectiveness.
A word of warning
“The rationale is obvious and benefits are considerable when you get it right. But if there is a ‘watch-out’ then it’s that, especially with content, businesses need to make sure they are not simply producing ‘stuff’ to fill expectation rather than need” – Stuart Pocock, co-founder of The Observatory International.
* The results are based on responses from 45 companies, with an estimated annual global ad spend of $60bn. Seven percent of respondents are spending more than $50m annually on their in-house agencies, the same percentage spend $25-50m, 33% spend $5-$25m, 13% budget $1m-$5m and 27% spend less than $1m.
Sourced from WFA
