Home The Feed
In Brazil, mixing brands and politics is often unavoidable
29 September 2022
In Brazil, mixing brands and politics is often unavoidable
Brand safety Brazil

Given the polarization currently going on in Brazil – especially in advance of October’s presidential election – brands can unexpectedly find themselves in the political cross-hairs; the question becomes how to manage it.

Why it matters

The intersection between brands, media and politics is unavoidable in Brazil, and many other countries, so brands need to get out in front of navigating these often treacherous situations.

Takeaways

Get a demo Sign in