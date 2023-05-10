In Asia-Pacific, you’re only as good as your CX | WARC | The Feed
In Asia-Pacific, you’re only as good as your CX
A whopping 84% of consumers in Asia-Pacific say a company is only as good as its service – and a third have switched brands in the past year over a negative interaction.
That’s according to a report from CX platform Genesys*, which found the most frustrating experiences are the result of technology failure or poor journey design: consumers have least tolerance for dropped calls, chatbots that can’t escalate to live web chat, dead ends in contact centre menus, and repetitive interactions with multiple agents.
Why it matters
Customer experiences are the defining moments in which loyalty is won or lost, says Genesys, and it’s an ongoing challenge to keep up with rising consumer expectations. While two-thirds of the region’s consumers feel that customer service is getting better, there remains plenty of room for improvement, especially when customer experiences require empathy.
Takeaways
- The highest CX expectations are among ANZ consumers: 80% switched brands after receiving between two and five frustrating customer service interactions.
- Across the region, 41% have felt like a highly valued and appreciated customer at the end of an interaction.
- A quarter of consumers in Asia-Pacific admit to losing their temper and 13% have cried after a negative interaction.
- But 37% have recommended a company after a positive customer service interaction.
*The State of Customer Experience: Asia Pacific is based on a consumer survey which gathered responses from 1,017 consumers and 166 CX leaders across Australia and New Zealand (ANZ),China, India, Japan, Singapore and South Korea.
Sourced from Genesys
