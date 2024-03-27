Impulse buying takes a knock as shopping habits change | WARC | The Feed
The Feed
Read daily effectiveness insights and the latest marketing news, curated by WARC’s editors.
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
Impulse buying takes a knock as shopping habits change
Impulse buying is on the wane as economic pressures rise and shopping habits change; brands may need to reconsider their approach to product development and consumer engagement.
Why impulse purchases matter
“Every category relies to some degree on unplanned shopper purchases, but there are many factors in play right now that are bad news for impulsive behaviour,” says Andrew Wardlaw, chief ideas officer at MMR Research.
What’s happening
- One factor is price: in recent earnings calls, several FCMG businesses pointed to the importance of having strong brands in order to be able to increase prices while maintaining profitability, but, for many, volume sales have been flat or declining as consumers tighten their belts.
- A trend towards more intentional living – or at least more intentional spending – is also making ad hoc in-store decisions less likely.
- The shift to online shopping that accelerated during the pandemic reduces opportunities for impulse buying.
- Regulation in some categories is aimed at curbing unhealthy consumption patterns (eg HFSS advertising).
What brands can do
- Scarcity and collaboration can create FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) frenzy. Products such as Heinz’s The Godfather Pasta Sauce illustrate this point.
- Consumers are drawn to brands that align with their values. Alicia Keys’ beauty line, for example, exemplifies how purposeful products resonate with a growing desire for intentional consumption.
- In a “low attention economy”, standing out on the shelf is crucial. So eye-catching packaging is important – think Juicy Marbles’ innovative approach to plant-based meats.
- The rise in online grocery shopping points to a need to bridge a sensory gap and improve confidence in digital environments. (MMR’s own Sensory Charged Video claims to stimulate impulse purchases and enhance consumer engagement online.)
Key quote
“As custodians of the CPG industry, we must embrace innovation that responsibly generates upticks in unplanned buying” – Andrew Wardlaw, Chief Ideas Officer, MMR Research.
Sourced from MMR
Email this content