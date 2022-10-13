Home The Feed
Immersive and innovative technology: The way for brands to capture attention
13 October 2022
Australia Attention

The attention economy is a serious proposition – brands need to ensure what they are offering is worth consumers’ time, and Yahoo’s Zoe Cocker explains how marketers can up their game.

Why it matters

Before marketers can embrace immersive technology to grab people’s attention, they have to first focus on both format and context, show ads in the right context and offer creative content that resonates with audiences.

Takeaways

  • To really capture customer attention, a digital, physical and omnichannel approach is needed.
  • A multi-channel approach breaks down barriers that affect how we shop, such as proximity, to let marketers measure the entire CX.
  • Creating tech-led campaigns will surprise audiences and capture their attention while making them brand custodians too.
