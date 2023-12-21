Home The Feed
Your selections:

IKEA develops an exceptional product for everyday research | WARC | The Feed

The Feed

Read daily effectiveness insights and the latest marketing news, curated by WARC’s editors.

IKEA develops an exceptional product for everyday research
21 December 2023
IKEA develops an exceptional product for everyday research
Furniture & furnishings retail Ethnography & observation Qualitative theories & methods

IKEA has developed a global platform that enables the company to gather insights and data from home visits, a solution that is being used to drive more innovations and product development. 

Launched in 2023, Open Home has now been rolled out in almost all of IKEA’s 62 markets and allows co-workers to learn from each other and share information that was previously kept within teams.

Context 

IKEA has been doing home visits since the 1970s: different business units conducted their own visits and shared only limited information with each other. IKEA was looking for a solution that could be...

This content is for subscribers only.

Sign in or book a demo to continue reading WARC’s unbiased, evidence-based insights that save you time and help you make marketing choices that work.

Become a member Sign in