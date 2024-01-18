IAB Europe launches digital retail media map | WARC | The Feed
IAB Europe launches digital retail media map
A new resource for media buyers provides an overview of on-site, off-site and digital in-store retail media ad opportunities offered by retailers operating in Europe.
The Retailer Digital Advertising Capability Map from industry body IAB Europe will be updated on a quarterly basis.
What’s in the map
- It shows the digital advertising capabilities of retailers across Europe spanning grocery, beauty, fashion, marketplace and home & DIY.
- It provides insights about the on-site, off-site and in-store opportunities of retailers operating in Europe.
- It also provides information on the available targeting and measurement options.
Why you might need the map
- Europe is by far the most fragmented region in the world, with many local and regional retailers working with different adtech solution providers. It’s a complex ecosystem where a lack of interoperability, measurement and standards creates barriers to slow growth in what is fast becoming a key part of the strategic channel mix.
- The map addresses this situation with a common set of criteria to evaluate retailer offerings across different verticals and equip media buyers with information they need to undertake comparative assessments.
Context
Retail media is transforming the digital advertising ecosystem, providing a new opportunity for brands to reach consumers and access first-party data capabilities; investment in Europe is expected to reach €25bn by 2027.
“It’s a mistake to think of retail media only in terms of formats and channels,” Dr Daniel Knapp, chief economist at IAB Europe, said last year at DMEXCO. “I think it’s an infrastructure where retail data can power overall digital advertising, and not just retail media in its own little box.”
Sourced from IAB Europe, WARC
[Image: IAB Europe]
