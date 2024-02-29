IAB Europe in moves to standardise retail media measurement | WARC | The Feed
IAB Europe in moves to standardise retail media measurement
Industry association IAB Europe has today published recommendations for retail media digital advertising metrics and measurement standards in Europe.
What’s covered
The recommendations, which can be viewed here, address the following areas:
- Primary Media Metrics (including viewability, IVT) to ensure digital retail media ads adhere to the same standards as other digital ads.
- Attribution Metrics to ensure that brands are able to compare their advertising investments using a standard lookback window and iROAS definition.
- Additional Retail Media Insights to further elevate the unique insights that retail media networks can provide such as ‘New to Brand’.
Why the recommendations matter
“Whilst a rapid increase in the number of retailer advertising offers is a wonderful thing for our industry, it has made planning and buying more complicated, with accurate comparisons across providers burdensome, if not impossible,” says Jason Wescott, chair of IAB Europe Retail Media Committee and global head of Commerce Solutions at GroupM.
A common set of standards, he explains, “will not only ensure retailers can be consistent with existing digital media standards, but also encompass consistent, retail-centric metrics spanning sales attribution and sales/consumer insights. This consistency will be a big step towards making the region’s industry more unified and accessible for advertisers.”
What next?
- The recommendations are open for industry comment and feedback, which will help shape the final standards, due to be released in April.
- IAB Europe will host a webinar on 19 March (register here) to provide a deep dive into the recommended standards and answer questions.
Sourced from IAB Europe
