Hyperlocalization boosts Nike in China | WARC | The Feed

Hyperlocalization boosts Nike in China
Global sportswear titan Nike has enjoyed a sustained period of growth in China with a localized innovation strategy that maintains the brand’s core DNA by investing in and accelerating its technology.
Why Nike in China matters
For Western brands working in China, the competition has never been more ferocious as established players as well as local upstarts chase value growth despite broad challenges. The difference with China, as opposed to other important territories, is that the speed of innovation required in the country pushes even major creative brand marketers to the limit.
What’s going on
China is big business for Nike, which enjoyed 6% year-on-year growth in the country for Q3, a six-quarter run of growth, China Daily notes.
"We're doing things to accelerate how quickly we can respond to the consumer. China's really the market where we're doing that the most. We're leaning in, trying new ways to pull forward innovations and get them in the market," explained CEO John Donahoe in comments to investors.
"We are going to speed up the innovation cycle for each season and each product based on the market feedback," he added. "We believe that Chinese consumers are ahead of the rest of the world in many ways. We take learning from China to the rest of the world."
In response, the firm has invested in a Shenzhen-based technology center with a China focus, as well as other logistical investments to improve its speed to market. This adds to a Sport Research Lab set to open in Shanghai this year.
In context
Since the pandemic, consumers around the world have grown more interested in forms of exercise that require no (or very little) equipment, such as running or yoga, both categories in which Nike has some interest.
- As a result, the focus of Nike’s innovation has turned away from an enhanced direct-to-consumer model championed last year and toward differentiation around performance and technology.
- Across the business, the product mix is starting to move away from the lifestyle categories that had formed the bulk of the business – since January, growth in the performance segment has outpaced lifestyle.
- It also mixes with a deeper trend of fashion and performance sportswear and brands meeting in an incredibly fruitful market. However, the trend has also foregrounded niche and high performance brands at the potential expense of mass-market leaders like Nike.
