Virtual & augmented reality Livestreaming NFTs

Warner Music Group, a record label based in the US, is tapping into various new technologies as it seeks to transform the creator/fan relationship.

Why it matters

Entertainment brands are navigating several changes to their industry, especially when it comes to the different ways in which artists can connect with their fans. Leveraging new technology is one useful strategy for meeting consumers where they are and serving their needs.

Takeaways