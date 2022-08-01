Home The Feed
How using neuroeconomics can be a benefit in the attention economy
01 August 2022
How using neuroeconomics can be a benefit in the attention economy
Content marketing Neuromarketing Creativity & research

Neuroeconomics – or the bridging of neuroscience, psychology and economics – is helping brands deploy more engaging content marketing strategies.

Why it matters

Brands now exist in an attention economy, so while it has always been important for them to create engaging content, the necessity now is greater; neuroeconomics is a powerful opportunity to get engagement right.

Takeaways

Get a demo Sign in