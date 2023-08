Films & movies TV channels, services, programmes United States

Strikes by writers and actors in the US are encouraging media owners to adapt, with pivots towards unscripted and overseas content among the strategies which could gain ground.

Why the strikes matter

As movie and TV audiences become highly fragmented because of the digital content platforms available to them, a core truth about the US entertainment industry remains: a stream of new material is vital to attracting new viewers, retaining old ones, and driving growth. Without that, media brands and advertisers will need emergency short-term strategies.