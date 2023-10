Evolution of retail Sportswear Customer experience

Sportswear brand Under Armour is tapping into experiential retail, particularly customization and interactive experiences, to strengthen in-store consumer engagement.

Why experiential retail matters

Brick-and-mortar retail is still a critical touchpoint for brands in many categories, and particularly for sportswear and apparel brands, where exposure to goods in-person is essential for many buyers. Providing experiences that build emotional connections should be the goal.