How Uncle Ben’s successfully rebranded in record time | WARC | The Feed

The rebranding of Uncle Ben’s to Ben’s Originals was the fastest ever undertaken by Mars Food, with the feedback of an online research community pivotal to making changes that increased purchase intent by 229% after the relaunch.

The online community, selected from the UK and the US, provided extensive qualitative feedback that helped shape in-store communication and contributed to the development of video advertisements.

Context

The Black Lives Matter movement made clear that it was time for Mars Food to evolve the long-established Uncle Ben’s brand. The company wanted to understand the emotions and opinions around this sensitive topic, and...