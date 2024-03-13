How Uber won over India through cultural relevance and not differentiation | WARC | The Feed
How Uber won over India through cultural relevance and not differentiation
In the five years since it launched the service, Uber has emerged as India’s leading provider of auto-rickshaw rides, by solving commuter pain points such as non-standard fares and price haggling: now 30% of the auto-rickshaw market in India is online with six out of ten Uber rides today via auto-rickshaws.
Why understanding Indian culture matters
Brands looking to crack the India market must “play like a leader”, said FCB Group CEO India and South Asia Dheeraj Sinha at Spikes Asia 2024. This involves solving fundamental issues on a societal level and becoming a part of culture, rather than chasing after market share.
“Solve for real problems, layer that with Indian insights, Indian cultural understanding—and the whole brand therefore will build culture up,” said Sinha.
How foreign brands can win in India
- Create familiarity. It’s more effective for brands to win over Indians with products that are familiar to their lifestyles and behaviours, rather than expect them to change their behaviour dramatically, said Sinha. “If you want to build new behaviour, you must build it through points of comfort, familiarity and relevance, not through points of surprise, differentiation and change.”
- Tell real-life stories. This ensures authenticity and credibility. Uber’s consumer-facing campaigns for Uber Auto and Uber Intercity featured the true stories of personalities such as cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal.
- Speak the languages of the market. Given the multitude of languages in India, it’s important for brands operating in India to reflect this diverse lexicon.
Key quote
“Even after having spent a decade in a country like India, we still have miles to go because we have really merely scratched the surface when it comes to unlocking the overall mobility landscape of India” – Tanya Malhotra, brand and reputation lead at Uber.
Lai Chow, Journalist
