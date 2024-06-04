Your selections:
How Uber fits into mid-funnel | WARC | The Feed
The Feed
Read daily effectiveness insights and the latest marketing news, curated by WARC’s editors.
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
How Uber fits into mid-funnel
Path to purchase models Brand management Strategy
Mobile is “a big unlock” into the mid-funnel, according to an agency planner, with the specific location data that comes with an app like Uber Rides helping to build audience personas.
“You’ve got more sophisticated ways of reaching better quality segments through targeting,” Jackie Lyons, chief planning officer at Havas, told an Advertising Week Europe audience. “And things like location are important indicators of a segment.”
The Uber role
- “I think Uber fits really snuggly into mid-funnel,” Lyons said: in many cases it’s just before conversion, whether that’s people going shopping or on a night out. “It’s that last moment of connection before they might drive an action – I think that’s very, very powerful.”
- Uber’s Journey Ads product inserts a three-segment ad into the user’s app as they book their ride, wait to be picked up, and complete their journey. There is a single ad per ride and time spent in the ad is typically 90-100 seconds, with average CTRs coming in at 2.5%.
- While first-party data can enable closer and more relevant targeting, that isn’t always necessary: anyone taking an Uber to Heathrow, for example, will inevitably have to pass through duty-free on their way to their plane. Brands like L’Oréal have used this to offer an “add to wallet” option to Uber users that brings benefits if they make a subsequent purchase.
- “We’re doing a lot of work on understanding our audiences and the data points we have across all of both Uber Eats and Uber Rides,” explained Paul Wright, head of Uber Advertising, UK & Ireland. “The beauty is you have a single user ID so the dataset is consistent, which is powerful.”
Where next
- Uber’s Journey Ads tend to be about brand propositions while ad products within Uber Eats are much more activation-driven (for example, it has just launched Sponsored Items) and it has yet to successfully link the two, at least in part because of the separate team structures within brands.
- Measurement remains an issue. Uber has several alcohol brands targeting people going to bars and restaurants; “the next stage is how we prove the value that we have given to that user because we know exactly which bar they’re going to,” said Wright. “There’s a long way to go here.”
BEC
Email this content