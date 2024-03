Branded utility, product design Rail, coach, boat & car rental Customer centricity

Uber, the ride-sharing and delivery app, is tapping equitable product design and development to increase accessibility and ensure it truly understands the cultural context of its business.

Why product equity matters

Making goods and services accessible to every consumer is an ethical imperative. Alongside that, however, it also meets a clear business need, as it can help ensure that brands achieve the maximum potential reach with as many audiences as possible.

Simplicity and complexity