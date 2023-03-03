Your selections:
How TV ads deliver online benefits | WARC | The Feed
03 March 2023
How TV ads deliver online benefits
E-commerce & mobile retail TV & Connected TV effectiveness TV & Connected TV planning & buying
Online-first companies can drive incremental digital traffic using television ads, with established brands seeing even greater benefits than their smaller ‘scale-up’ counterparts.
This is one conclusion from marketing econometrics firm Magic Numbers, which assessed how TV ads drove online consumer activity for 10 digital-first brands (four established and six scale-up).
Why it matters
