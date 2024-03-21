How to win Ramadan: Is high share of voice the silver bullet? | WARC | The Feed

Purchase behaviour Christmas & festivals Indonesia

Brands can connect with Indonesians by understanding the 4Fs during the holy month of Ramadan: fasting, feasting, fraternising and faith.

It's a time when food research jumps 25%, e-commerce spikes 75% and offline shopping expenditure increases by 41% for snacks, soft drinks, food staples, hampers and parcels.

Why Ramadan matters

Share of voice should not be the only focus of the marketing campaign – brands must use a strategic mix of channels for optimal impact and deliver the right message at the right time in the right environment to make every consumer interaction special and memorable.

Takeaways