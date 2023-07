Artificial Intelligence (AI) Data analysis Lifestyle, psychographic segmentation

Art supply company Colart used search, text and visual social data to identify 160 different online tribes, information it used to expand beyond its core markets.

The first-of-its-kind qualitative method of multisource analysis was developed in partnership with Listen + Learn Research, a social insights agency. The project proved that it is possible to use social data for insight discovery, and that it can help provide clear assessments of the opportunity.