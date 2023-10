Local communities India Cultural influences & values

Cultural competence is necessary for any marketing strategy to be successful in a country as diverse as India, and that makes it vital for brands to immerse themselves in the country’s beliefs, values, customs and traditions.

Why cultural competence matters

To achieve cross-market relevance, brands must navigate the four pillars of culture and strike the right balance between global and local, while embracing India’s linguistic and cultural diversity through customisation and with authentic narratives.

Takeaways