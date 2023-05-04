How to strengthen the alliance between marketing and finance | WARC | The Feed

Accountability, C-Suite relations Managing the marketing function Strategy

When marketing and finance teams share the same vision and work together to quantify marketing investment returns, the company has a greater chance of accelerating growth.

Why it matters

The relationship between finance and marketing is arguably one of the most important in any business. Marketers should view the current economic upheaval as an opportunity to build on their relationship with finance and cement marketing as the engine of business growth, argues Jon Webb, managing partner at Gain Theory.