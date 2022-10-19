Home The Feed
How to read Netflix's Q3 results
19 October 2022
Netflix, the global streaming giant, was able to deliver a positive earnings announcement to investors with the news that it had added over two million new subscribers to its service and grown revenues, exceeding its own expectations. This flips its negative April results – and all before the company adds an ad-supported tier.

Why it matters

As an entertainment and soon-to-be media giant, Netflix’s fortunes speak both to its global audience’s behaviour at a time of economic crisis and to the demands of an ad industry in immediate need of scale rather than hyper-targeting. Netflix to the rescue, it seems. 

